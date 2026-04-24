Restoring Dad's Truck

My dad was always my hero. He came from a family of 18 with an abusive mother, but he gave us everything, he would give you everything. He passed away, and now I'm working to get his truck running again.





The truck needs new brake lines, brakes, and engine work. Every time I think I'm almost there with saving the money, something comes up. I'd like to restore it, and any amount would help.





We miss him so much. Your support would mean everything to our family.