Restore Dad's 1978 Chevrolet Malibu

My dad's 1978 Chevrolet Malibu means the world to him, and I want to restore it back to its glory days for his birthday. This classic car holds so many memories, and bringing it back to life would be an incredible gift. Your support will help cover the restoration work needed to get this Malibu running and looking like it did when it was new. Thank you for helping me make my father's birthday truly special. A man that gives his time, his effort and a hand to any and everyone.