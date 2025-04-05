Dear Friends and Family,

We are a group of childhood friends of Tanya Zakk, who want to see her back on her feet. She has gone through a very difficult year of hardship including health problems, trying to provide for herself and son, and much more. She is now homeless and is crying out for help. We could no longer wait for 'someone' else to take action and so we are praying with God's help we can rescue Tanya and help her get transportation, lodging and employment. Can you help us?

Childhood friends of Tanya (Andrew Crefeld, Jen and Matt Marmet, Jen and Greg Volz, Sherry Bachmann, and more)

(gifts are tax deductible and will be processed through King and City Church)