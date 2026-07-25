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Rescue Us from Foreclosure

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHenry Allgeier

Rescue Us from Foreclosure

Hey there! I'm reaching out from my heart today, sharing our deeply personal journey that many families might relate to. It's a story about resilience, hope, and the occasional struggle against insurmountable odds—a tale of four hearts beating under one roof in the heartland of America. It all started with a letter... not just any letter, but one announcing that we were facing foreclosure on our home. The shock hit hard, like a sudden gust of wind through an open window during a quiet autumn evening. I remember standing there, staring at those ominous words, feeling the weight of it—not just for me and my partner, but for our two incredible kids too. Here we are, trying to make ends meet in a world where prices seem determined to outpace our paycheck's reach. Bills pile up faster than snowflakes in winter; each one more daunting than the last. We’ve done everything right: worked hard, saved when possible, and managed with what little came our way. But sometimes life throws curveballs that are too fast, leaving us scrambling at the plate. And yet, amidst all this—amidst the fear of losing a home we cherish, amongst the uncertainty of tomorrow—we find hope. It’s like spotting a shooting star during stormy weather: beautiful and rare but oh-so brief. That hope is you—each one of you reading this right now. You hold the power to change our story from tragedy to triumph. We need just a little help, friends—enough to catch up on those back payments and stabilize our future. This isn’t just about keeping four humans housed; it's about preserving dignity in adversity, ensuring stability for children who deserve every chance at happiness this world has to offer. I invite you into our family circle today because we believe that together—when people lift each other up without judgment or expectation—we can turn hardship into hope. We may not know your names yet, but someday soon, I’d love nothing more than to open my doors wide enough for us all to gather and share stories of struggle turned success. If you're feeling it in your spirit today too—if the whisper within says 'yes,' then please help us say yes back by donating what you can or spreading the word about our campaign. Every dollar counts, every voice matters. Let’s come together to rewrite endings from now on. ? Thank you for reading through this tough yet hopeful tale of ours. Here's wishing that whatever storm life throws at us all—be it storms over housing payments or anything else—we can weather them with strength and solidarity. Together, we are more than enough!

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