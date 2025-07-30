Help Us Reunite and Begin Again

Hi, I’m Linda — you may know me as Praveeta. For over 35 years, my husband Victor Lukin and I have shared a dynamic life rooted in passion, art, music, simplicity, and nourished by spiritual connections. We've lived together in India and Russia— teaching music and art to children, caring for animals, making healthy life choices, creating paintings, making music, and sharing joy wherever we could.

But now, today, as a result of international restrictions, we have been separated from each other, are losing access to our home and property and are racing against time to reunite.

Four months ago, I left India briefly to take a short-term volunteer teaching post in a village school in Nepal, while Victor stayed in India to care for our dogs, cats, the house we built and all that we have representing our life together— including over 300 of his paintings and a huge collection of ornate music instruments.

What I didn’t know was that I would not be allowed to return.

Due to unforeseen changes in administrative procedures, In May, I was denied re-entry to India with no explanation. I received no process to appeal, and no avenue to address or reverse the decision. With no home, no income, and no legal capacity to work, I found myself in Nepal—alone and uncertain, living in rented rooms while trying to find a path forward.

In truth, I’ve been giving my utmost to be positive and strong. Searching for every possibility to return to my husband, family and home. When able to be still and detach from the shock, my spirit has connected me to benevolent, loving beings who continue to guide me through this extreme loss and test of trust. Three long time friends (angels) have sent money, from their minimal pensions, so I could arrange food. Ten days ago, finding myself homeless, cashless and exhausted on every level. I reached out to Nepali friends, they welcomed me with open hearts and arms, food, and shelter — giving me the first deep rest I've had in a long, long while. This care has helped me breathe, reflect, find clarity and renew my strength.

Victor, now 80, all this time, has been facing his own challenges. Alone in the mountains with fragile health, fading vision, disappearing memory, and the full responsibility of our animals and home, his light is dimming. Without me by his side, the world has become so much harder for him to face much less manage. Victor’s time to safely leave India is also running out — and given the new policies, he too may be unable to return.

We need help and we need it now. Fortunately, in quiet reflection a plan has been revealed.

Yesterday, a new friend in Moscow invited us to stay in her home - to help us land and stand and rebuild our shattered lives.

When I can raise the funds, within the next 14 days I will travel to Moscow and prepare the way for Victor and the cats to join me in 10 weeks. We will then begin again — together — to create a new life with dignity, safety, and creative purpose. We’ll continue teaching and sharing Victor’s extraordinary art — while we still have this precious time together.

Close to four decades of exploring, living, studying, working, and learning in India are over. The essence of India will be with us wherever our journey leads. We’re focusing our energy not on what’s lost, but on what’s ahead. With your help, we can:

Reunite as a family — husband, wife, and our beloved animals

Cover emergency travel and visa expenses

Safely transport Victor’s essential paintings and documents

Secure temporary housing and basic needs in Moscow

Care for our animals, both those traveling with us and those needing temporary guardianship in India until we can facilitate their transport

Begin again with hope, purpose, and faith in community





Our Budget Goal: €/$10,000 (Approx.)

1. Travel & Visa Costs – €/$ 3,000

• Flights for me from Nepal to Moscow

• Flights for Victor and two cats from India to Moscow

• Pet travel crates, vet certificates, visa fees

2. Emergency Housing & Basic Needs – €/$2,000

• Rent and utilities in Moscow

• Food, transportation, phone, short-term pet needs

3. Art & Documents Preservation – €/$1,500

• Packing, shipping, and safe transport of Victor’s work and archives

4. Animal Care – €/$1,000

• Temporary guardian and support for our four dogs in India

5. Legal/Admin Support – €/$1,000

• Document retrieval, translations, emergency contingencies

6. Rebuilding Fund – €/$1,500

• Support while we seek long-term housing, income, and art/music outreach

If you’ve read this far — thank you. Your care, prayers and presence mean more than we can say. Any amount you share brings us closer to reunion, to safety, and to creating again. Your prayers, your sharing, and your generosity all matter.

We are trusting in the kindness of friends, new and old, and the power of connection and community to help us, with dignity, grace and love to reunite and renew our lives, both 2 and 4 legged. .

With love and gratitude,

Linda (Praveeta) and Victor





More about us for those who like to know more..

Victor and I met 35 years ago, on the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal. In one day, we met three times in three different neighborhoods at three different times. By that evening, meeting a 4th time, it was clear that we had an inescapable story that was about to be revealed. You can't find two people who are more opposite than us, on every level. Victor is a painter, jazz musician born in 1945 in St. Petersburg in Soviet Russia, and I am an American classical musician and music teacher born in 1957 who grew up in Chicago.

Victor's entire adult life has been dedicated to painting, for the joy and freedom of Self expression. A desire to create beauty and joy. He has never created a single painting with the motivational desire to sell or profit. He is a pioneer of free improvisational jazz in Russia. Giving underground concerts and performances that were considered subversive at the time during the Soviet Era. He has devoted his lifetime to free creative expression — his paintings are in private collections all over the world for the past 60 years. He currently has over 300 deeply expressive original canvases in our home in the Himalayan hillsides of India. To see his work visit https://www.ArtPal.com/victorlukinart.

I'm 12 years junior to Victor and coming from a very different cultural and social conditioning. Heart and passion have always been my navigators in life. Trained as a classical bassoonist, I performed in Chicago until the age of 24 when I left USA. I've lived away from USA for 42 years. I've devoted myself to my passions of loving and supporting Victor, no matter how challenging, teaching music and movement to young children for the last 25 years in Moscow and India and work to protect and preserve animal rights. Together, we believe in healing through beauty, passion, joy, authenticity and presence.

With decades of committed work, together, we built a home full of color and spirit in the foothills of the Indian Himalayan mountains— filled with hand-made instruments, paintings, books, animals, incense, joy, and community. It was more than a house. It was a home, a haven for many.

With your support, we can begin again in a safe home, protect our animals and artwork, and continue sharing beauty and love through music, art, and teaching.

Each donation received, each painting sold, is the equivalent of a harmonic phrase played on an instrument - composing a new symphony for our lives.Every action brings us one step closer to being whole again