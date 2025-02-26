Rescue Fetzer

Dr. James H. Fetzer is the victim of what I believe to be a flawed summary judgment procedure which can be used against anyone in Wisconsin and in many other states and in the federal courts. I have written a book that explains why I believe, and any reader will agree, that the summary judgment methodology in Wisconsin is flawed. The title of my book is "Judicial Plundering of Dr. James H. Fetzer Co-Editor & CoAuthor of the book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook." A good judge can rule properly using the Wisconsin summary judgment methodology, but a biased judge can use the same to cheat a litigant out of their right to a trial by jury which is to be preserved in all the states of the union. A proper summary judgment methodology can preserve the right to trial by jury for all citizens. The state of Texas has a much superior summary judgment methodology which would have protected Dr. Fetzer's right to a trial by jury had Wisconsin had such a methodology. I have spent many hours studying the Fetzer case and the procedures used against him in the court system of Wisconsin and I am of the opinion he is being cheated every time he enters the court. The judge transferred Fetzer's common law interest in the Nobody Died editions directly to the Plaintiff to partially satisfy a monetary judgment against Fetzer. I don't think anyone can find case law that supports the direct unconditional transfer of any kind of property, other than money, to a judgment creditor to satisfy a money judgment. This also means that the book was not defamatory to begin with if the Plaintiff wants the copyright to publish it and sell Fetzer's book. Judicial estoppel is another rule that should have prevented the Plaintiff from taking Fetzer's copyright interest in his Nobody Died book. And if the Plaintiff does not want to earn money from the copyright he cannot take it as it cannot reduce Fetzer's judgment debt to him. The judge declared in open court that the purpose of the Plaintiff's lawsuit was to shut down Fetzer's Nobody Died at Sandy Hook book which would be deprivation of Fetzer's first amendment right. Many other rulings covered in my book explain why I think Fetzer is the victim of lawfare, or a state of war conducted against him in the courts. My book should be reviewed by US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and her judicial "Weaponization Working Group." Even though I sent her a copy, many others on Capitol Hill should also receive a copy of my book which reveals the serious need for judicial reform regarding summary judgment methodology and lawfare. But it is expensive and time consuming to mail my books to parties that need to read it and use it. My book is short but covers many issues showing lawfare. I also recommend that any donor read my book to determine if what I am saying has merit. I think they will agree with me and will want to fund my distribution of my books to those who can use them to protect the constitutional right of free speech and trial by jury and equal protection under the law. To order a book for yourself go to https://mixnstream.com/mns-judicial-plunder.html: