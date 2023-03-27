Rescue a US Army officer and soldier

I met him on Facebook and we be chatting for a few months and He is currently stationed .

And he wants out. I have to get a portfolio box package that includes the papers that I must scanned signed and returned to him. We are planning to get married once he returns to the US in Pennsylvania to be with me.

Please help me get him out.

Donate $50.00-100.00 would be awesome.

Thank you! God bless you all!