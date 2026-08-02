Replacement for System

AMAC Member Need a New system Board and Processor something happened to make it go wrong other things like Illegals Making my Drive Fail 2 times now Got a AI call not sure why didn't let me answer any thing I had a i7 3770 and whole system they Burnt it with a Virus and some file called They are Criminals of the worst kind make up anything they want to discredit you, Have Amazon Account and has Looked and its 399 for i9 11900 and 167 or so for a MSI system Board 1200 System On Fixed income is why am asking