Replacement car for special needs family

Mona is the primary caregiver for her disabled grandson and two disabled adult children. She relies on her vehicle to get them to medical appointments and to transport her grandson to his special needs school, it's essential to their daily lives. Her grandson that she is raising is non-verbal, severely autistic and in a special school.





Recently, they were in a wreck and her car was totaled. We thank God it wasn't worse than it was, but they are still under physicians care. They no longer have reliable transportation. Without a car, she can't get her grandson to and from school or take any of them to their medical appointments and special therapies.





Mona is the most kind person I know. She will help others even when she is struggling. Any donation will help. Thank you in advance, God bless!!







