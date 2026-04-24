Replace Our Mold-Damaged Home RV

We're in our early 60s and live in an RV with our 18-year-old grandson, who has autism. Our current RV is our home, but it's become unliveable, mold damage, a failing roof, and deteriorating floors mean we need to empty it completely before any repairs can even begin. Covid lockdowns depleted our savings, and we can't afford to replace what we've lost.





We own a small property that's almost paid for, and our land is already set up for an RV with a 50-amp outlet and a heated waterline. We've looked at modular options, but the costs would be far greater than a new RV. We drive old vehicles, pay our bills, and we're all our grandson has, he depends on us, and he needs a bedroom of his own.





We're not looking for charity. We'd prefer a small interest loan, but we're also open to fundraising help. A $1,000 monthly payment would stretch us thin given what my husband earns, and renting would cost us more than an RV payment anyway.