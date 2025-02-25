Repairing my foot bridge

The main access to my organic produce farm is by walking across a swinging foot bridge. Me and my neighbors built this foot bridge close to 30 years ago. The main support or structure of this bridge is 2 sets of really tall wooden posts. There was some erosion around these pillars during the hurricane Helene flooding. Recently, when there was a snow load on the bridge, the one set of these pillars slid into the river and the bottom of them broke off, which lowered the bridge. I was actively trying to find a solution to getting the bridge repaired. But before I got that done, during the recent heavy flooding, the bridge was heavily damaged and made unusable. So this fund raiser is to raise money for the matierals that are needed to repair the bridge. I would really appreciate some financial support to fix the bridge, so it can be repaired and I can get back to using it again.