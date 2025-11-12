RENT ARREARS(I RECEIVED QUIT NOTICE FROM LANDLORD)

My name is adeniyi babatunde,hard time is hitting me,am seriously in debt.my children has been sent away from school due to my inability to pay their school fees.my landlord has given me quit notice as well.honestly am living a miserable life and sometimes l think of commiting suicide due to my present predicament.please l desperately need your financial assistance.besides my wife is 6 months pregnant without medical care just because l don't have money for antenatal (medical check up).l will be looking forward to your favourably consideration