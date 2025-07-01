Save Remo from ICE Detention

Raymond Braydi (for those who know him best, we call him Remo) flew into LAX several weeks ago and was detained by ICE. It wasn't immediately clear why? He is a legal Green Card holder and has been living in America almost the entire past 25 years. They shipped him to Tacoma Washington to be held in detention as they figure out whether or not to release him into the country.

I don't want to get political about this. Remo is caught up in this story to Save America. ICE doesn't know who is in this country. These are the simple facts. If it wasn't President Trump, another President would have to do this dirty work and figure out who came into America, with these open borders over the past, really, couple decades. But Remo is one of the good guys!!

I have personally known Raymond Braydi (Remo) more than half of my life. He is kind, creative, passionate, loyal - Remo is a lover of God and man. He is the kind of a man we want in this nation. I knew his mother, his sister, I know his brother, his niece, I know several of his best friends from Lebanon and most of his friends throughout the states.

We need help with legal fees. It's a very expensive process to navigate. I have already spoken with a potential lawyer on Remo's behalf and they say, "He has a very good case. We think he has a good chance to be released." While Remo had some trouble with the law in the past, none of us are perfect. He was not a violent offender, he was heartbroken and lost his way into drugs for a short time. Those minor charges are not reason enough to revoke his permanent residency.

I can personally attest to several people, especially throughout the Los Angeles area who owe much of their success to Remo. There is much more I can say on the subject. For now, I ask for prayer for this long time Christian brother in the Lord. If you are able to help with his legal fees, may God bless you for your kindness and tender heart towards this brother in the Lord!

((In other news. It's really time to start praying diligently again for Lebanon! That country could right now see a real revival back to the things of God. With Hezbollah being rebuked by Israel in such a way, the nation is prepped and ready for a real move of God! Please pray for Lebanon as you pray for my dear friend Remo. God bless brothers and sisters.... Robert)



