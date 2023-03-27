Remembrance Voyage: 25 Years After 9/11

In the quiet hum of Howard Beach, where the streets are lined with the simple, steadfast rhythm of daily life, one company has reached across the water’s edge and offered something rare—a passage that carries more than passengers, it carries stories, breaths, and the stubborn pulse of resilience.





Karen Ann Charters of Queens has opened her boat to us. She asks only that we cover the fuel that will keep her vessel cutting through the tide—$350, a modest sum for a journey that spans more than miles; it spans months of waiting, years of sorrow, and a promise of remembrance.





On September 10, four souls will step aboard. Each bears the weight of that fateful day in a different way:

The breath of dust —lungs that still echo the acrid whisper of fallout, a reminder that even the air we inhale can hold history. The eyes of the unseen —faces that learned of loss through grainy photographs and looping news reels, the digital echo that never truly fades. The quiet guardian —a heart that carries the invisible scar of a community forever altered, yet still standing watch over its streets. The hopeful pilgrim —a spirit that seeks closure not in forgetting, but in honoring every name, every story, every life interrupted.





Their vessel will thread the waterways that stitch together Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island—each borough a chapter, each current a soft chant of collective memory. The journey will culminate at New York Harbor, where the skyline watches over the ripples of the past and the promise of tomorrow.





We invite you to be part of this living tribute. By covering the fuel, you fuel more than an engine; you fuel a shared act of remembrance, a communal breath of solidarity that will travel across the harbor’s glassy expanse and settle, at last, into the heart of every participant.





Donate the $350 today and help set the sails.





Let us navigate together—through water, through memory, through hope—and let the harbor hear the quiet oath we all make: We will remember.





For more visit www.remembrancevoyage.org





On August 29, I had the profound privilege of visiting my brother Robert B. Mooney’s (Badge #05969) firehouse, Engine 231 with my wife, Su Ping. Standing there among the heavy gear and the quiet hum of readiness, I looked up and saw it hoisted on the wall: the Watkins Street Honor Roll. Gazing at it, I found his name etched alongside those of his fellow firefighters—a tangible link in a chain of bravery that stretches all the way back to 1892. The history in that room isn't just printed on paper or forged in brass; it’s alive in the spirit of the people who walk those floors every single day.





In 1973, my brother, began his career as an EMT. Then an appointment from FDNY in 1977 and landed him at Engine 248. A later transfer brought him to Engine 231 in 1992. His last transfer took on another role as fire marshal.





In 2011, he died from cancer at Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Forest Hills, part of Northwell Health, formerly known as North Shore University Hospital. His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Brooklyn, Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio sent letters of bereavement for the family.