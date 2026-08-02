Relocating to another country to seek asylum from

For a long period, I have experienced serious circumstances that I believe have affected my psychological well-being, personal safety, privacy, and digital security. I have concerns regarding possible unauthorized surveillance, hidden cameras and audio systems, unusual network activity, possible interference with my computer and personal information, and psychological pressure. I have preserved and can provide digital records, network information, screenshots, computer evidence, and other documentation for independent examination.

I have attempted to seek help through domestic legal and judicial authorities, but I have not been able to obtain what I consider effective protection or an independent investigation. I am therefore seeking independent legal assistance, professional digital-forensic examination, medical and psychological support, and a safe way for myself and my family to access international protection and asylum procedures if necessary.

The funds raised will be used for legal assistance, independent technical and forensic examinations, necessary documentation and application costs, safe transportation and accommodation, medical and psychological support, and essential expenses involved in helping my family and me reach a safe environment.

I am not seeking revenge against anyone. I simply want my family and me to be safe, to have the circumstances independently investigated, and to have access to lawful protection and justice.

Any support, regardless of its size, can help us take a step toward safety and professional assistance. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting my family and me during this difficult process.



