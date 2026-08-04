Relocating please help however you can!

Hi! I am preparing to move from the state of Louisiana, where I have lived all of my life. I am having to travel to different states for interviews and look for a new place to live. I really need help with the expense it takes to fly, drive, get hotels, etc. I will be grateful for donations of flyer miles, hotel points, and of course monetary donations. It has been costly to travel. I am not specifically asking for money to help. I will gladly accept travel miles and points. I am a United Mileage Plus member, Delta Skymiles Member, Hilton Honors member, and also a member of a few other airlines and hotels. It hasn't been easy, so I'm here asking for your help with donated miles and hotel points. I put a goal of $10,000.00 because I had to put a dollar amount for this platform. But I will be extremely grateful for donations of miles and hotel points as well as any money I receive. Thank you for your kindness in advance. I will certainly pay it forward in the future to others that are in need as well.