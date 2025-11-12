Relocating for Health & Home

Hello friends, family, and kind hearts,





We are reaching out to you today with a humble request for help during a major turning point in our lives.





My husband is 60 years old and has always been a proud, hardworking provider. For years, he has fought through severe, life-altering health challenges. A few years ago, he underwent emergency heart surgery. During that hospital stay, we received the shocking diagnosis of diabetes. Since then, chronic back issues have escalated into a severely pinched nerve, which doctors cannot operate on due to his heart and diabetic risks. This has led to painful peripheral neuropathy in his lower legs and feet.





Every single day, my husband gets up and tries to push through a 10-hour work shift despite being in constant, agonizing pain. Because his body sometimes simply cannot cooperate, he frequently misses days of work. This has severely cut into our income, leaving us struggling to afford basic rent, utilities, and groceries. To make matters worse, our current rent is being raised again at the end of our lease.





We have trimmed every single budget item we can. I spent the last five years acting as a full-time caregiver for my mother, who recently passed away, so I have been unable to bring in an outside income. We have cut out all unnecessary bills and even voluntarily surrendered our second vehicle because we simply could not afford the monthly payments. We are doing everything right, but we cannot get ahead.





The Solution and Why We Need Your Help

Our children live out of state. My husband has the opportunity to transfer his job to Ohio, where our son lives and where the cost of living and rent is much lower. Moving there would allow us to downsize into a smaller, affordable home. Most importantly, it would place us near our son, giving us a vital family support system as my husband’s health declines.





Unfortunately, because we are living hand-to-mouth, it is impossible for us to save the money required for out-of-state moving expenses, truck rentals, and a security deposit on a new place.





Our Fundraising Goal Breakdown ($11,600):

Every dollar raised will go directly toward securing our relocation and stabilizing our lives:

$4,500 for Housing Security: First month's rent and security deposit on a smaller, more affordable apartment near our son in Ohio. $3,000 for Moving Costs: Out-of-state truck rental, fuel, packing supplies, and hiring physical labor to help load the truck since my husband physically cannot lift. $3,750 for Transition & Processing Fees: To cover baseline living expenses (rent, food, medicine) during the weeks my husband is transitioning between job locations and unable to work, as well as the standard credit card transaction fees.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and ask that you please keep us in your prayers and share our link with others.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story and for helping us get closer to the family we so desperately need right now.



