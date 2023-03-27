GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Religious Discrimination Against Catholics

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Pedro

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara Pedro

Religious Discrimination Against Catholics

I've been a nurse for over 18 years, mostly in the ICU and ER, but have had a 10+ year struggle with significant religious discrimination for being Catholic. I've never started or asked for any GoFundMe/GSG before, but after over ten years -


In 2016 I moved to North Carolina for the purpose of starting new. It was extreme, but I was willing to do anything. But the discrimination became significantly worse when Duke told me I could not refuse to participate in an abortion and I said I would not. I filed a lawsuit against Duke in October 2017, but their discrimination left me homeless for four years. The Thomas More Law Center took my case, but the NC lawyer they had then left so they couldn't represent me anymore and no lawyer would take my case so it was just abandoned. I was homeless and could not make it to NC for the proceedings, so Duke won by default, and the arbitrator asked them to settle but it was essentially nothing. (~$7,000).


I wasn't able to get gainful employment again until the spring of 2020 when they hired me to the Lenox Hill ER and to work as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Mt. Sinai Morningside & West. I was able to get an apartment again, but then they both fired me over the covid mandates. Again no one would hire me until I started working in the ER at Lincoln in June 2024. But it wasn't enough to cover the time I couldn't pay rent, so I was evicted in January 2025 from the covid mandates. I continued working in the ER while homeless, just renting out available spaces.


In June 2025 I testified in a sex trafficking case for a woman who I did an exam on as a SANE. The morning I had to testify - I was called and asked why I wasn't at work. When I got to court I was shaking and crying so badly because I said I didn't want adverse employment action for complying with the subpoena. That is illegal, but I have extensively learned how being illegal does not deter anti-Catholic hatred. It is drastically more traumatizing and difficult to deal with this religious discrimination than it is to testify in a sex trafficking case. I testified for a sex trafficking victim while I myself was homeless from religious discrimination for being Catholic.


I was at work two separate times with other nurses who were physically assaulted by a patient - I continued raising concerns about this patient which were ignored. That patient went on to kill another patient and it became public knowledge.


In December 2025 I filed a religious discrimination complaint with the EEOC and the hospital administrators were notified.


On January 31st this year I filed an incident report about a homicidal patient who was discharged and two days later I got an email saying I had to meet with Labor Relations. During the meeting, I again told my supervisor that it was wrong how they called me the morning I had to testify and for all the ways they tried to obstruct a criminal subpoena. She said she "wanted me to stop talking about it", and tried to justify that she was disrespectful and inappropriate to the Assistant District Attorney. That was my last day of work and then began a disciplinary process that was outrageous.


In early May 2026, a man named Ross Falzone was killed by a patient who had just been discharged several hours prior by Bellevue/HHC. Mamdani asked Bellevue to do an internal investigation about this. It is unlikely that they included the incident report I filed about the problem of discharging homicidal patients. Then there was an uproar of people asking how a homicidal patient could be discharged. But yet when I said something - I have now been left homeless.


On June 9th I became street homeless AGAIN and on June 27th I went back into the homeless shelter AGAIN. I never thought it was "easy" to be homeless - but people keep saying there "are so many resources". No - there aren't. I would not believe that it could this bad if I wasn't living this myself. A week ago I was assaulted without provocation by another resident in my homeless shelter and filed a police report, but she continues to be here and safety concerns just continue everyday. I can't take a shower here because the conditions are so bad. I can't pay my phone bill. I haven't been able to pay my storage bill for months so now all my property is scheduled for sale. I have been a nurse in the neurosurgery ICU at NYU, the Burn ICU at Cornell, the ER at Duke, Lenox Hill, Lincoln, home care nurse, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Mt. Sinai West & Morningside, have worked at three birthing centers and with home birth midwives throughout NYC. This has been a 10+ year struggle with religious discrimination too extreme for words. I've never done any request like this, but it's just exponentially worse and more life threatening every day.


I do have a lawyer now and hope I can move forward in a positive way, but after a 10+ year struggle -


Even if I just gave a summary, it would take an hour just to give a 5 second version of how much has happened.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve