Religious Discrimination Against Catholics

I've been a nurse for over 18 years, mostly in the ICU and ER, but have had a 10+ year struggle with significant religious discrimination for being Catholic. I've never started or asked for any GoFundMe/GSG before, but after over ten years -





In 2016 I moved to North Carolina for the purpose of starting new. It was extreme, but I was willing to do anything. But the discrimination became significantly worse when Duke told me I could not refuse to participate in an abortion and I said I would not. I filed a lawsuit against Duke in October 2017, but their discrimination left me homeless for four years. The Thomas More Law Center took my case, but the NC lawyer they had then left so they couldn't represent me anymore and no lawyer would take my case so it was just abandoned. I was homeless and could not make it to NC for the proceedings, so Duke won by default, and the arbitrator asked them to settle but it was essentially nothing. (~$7,000).





I wasn't able to get gainful employment again until the spring of 2020 when they hired me to the Lenox Hill ER and to work as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Mt. Sinai Morningside & West. I was able to get an apartment again, but then they both fired me over the covid mandates. Again no one would hire me until I started working in the ER at Lincoln in June 2024. But it wasn't enough to cover the time I couldn't pay rent, so I was evicted in January 2025 from the covid mandates. I continued working in the ER while homeless, just renting out available spaces.





In June 2025 I testified in a sex trafficking case for a woman who I did an exam on as a SANE. The morning I had to testify - I was called and asked why I wasn't at work. When I got to court I was shaking and crying so badly because I said I didn't want adverse employment action for complying with the subpoena. That is illegal, but I have extensively learned how being illegal does not deter anti-Catholic hatred. It is drastically more traumatizing and difficult to deal with this religious discrimination than it is to testify in a sex trafficking case. I testified for a sex trafficking victim while I myself was homeless from religious discrimination for being Catholic.





I was at work two separate times with other nurses who were physically assaulted by a patient - I continued raising concerns about this patient which were ignored. That patient went on to kill another patient and it became public knowledge.





In December 2025 I filed a religious discrimination complaint with the EEOC and the hospital administrators were notified.





On January 31st this year I filed an incident report about a homicidal patient who was discharged and two days later I got an email saying I had to meet with Labor Relations. During the meeting, I again told my supervisor that it was wrong how they called me the morning I had to testify and for all the ways they tried to obstruct a criminal subpoena. She said she "wanted me to stop talking about it", and tried to justify that she was disrespectful and inappropriate to the Assistant District Attorney. That was my last day of work and then began a disciplinary process that was outrageous.





In early May 2026, a man named Ross Falzone was killed by a patient who had just been discharged several hours prior by Bellevue/HHC. Mamdani asked Bellevue to do an internal investigation about this. It is unlikely that they included the incident report I filed about the problem of discharging homicidal patients. Then there was an uproar of people asking how a homicidal patient could be discharged. But yet when I said something - I have now been left homeless.





On June 9th I became street homeless AGAIN and on June 27th I went back into the homeless shelter AGAIN. I never thought it was "easy" to be homeless - but people keep saying there "are so many resources". No - there aren't. I would not believe that it could this bad if I wasn't living this myself. A week ago I was assaulted without provocation by another resident in my homeless shelter and filed a police report, but she continues to be here and safety concerns just continue everyday. I can't take a shower here because the conditions are so bad. I can't pay my phone bill. I haven't been able to pay my storage bill for months so now all my property is scheduled for sale. I have been a nurse in the neurosurgery ICU at NYU, the Burn ICU at Cornell, the ER at Duke, Lenox Hill, Lincoln, home care nurse, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Mt. Sinai West & Morningside, have worked at three birthing centers and with home birth midwives throughout NYC. This has been a 10+ year struggle with religious discrimination too extreme for words. I've never done any request like this, but it's just exponentially worse and more life threatening every day.





I do have a lawyer now and hope I can move forward in a positive way, but after a 10+ year struggle -





Even if I just gave a summary, it would take an hour just to give a 5 second version of how much has happened.