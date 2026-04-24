Relief Fund for a Dedicated Father of Four

We are raising support for a dedicated father of four who is facing financial challenges during these tough times. His wife is a SAHM that homeschools the children ranging newborn to nearly 16 years of age, two of which are on the spectrum, and he works six days a week to provide for their family. The mother of his children underwent emergency surgery after her cervix tore and partially exited her body, immediately after the birth of their fourth and final child, mid-July and is still recovering. She hopes to reopen her small business soon, but for now is doing what she can to make a way while healing and juggling the responsibilities that come with being a mom.









On top of this, he recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of his father in December and his mother in August. He has had to take time from work to assist in the final arrangements, making this period even more difficult.





With just one vehicle, doctor appointments and other obligations, they find it hard to keep up, despite his hard work. Like many others right now, they are doing their best, but could use a little extra help to get through. He could use the help especially as he is trying to be their family's rock, while he himself is going through so much mentally and wearing himself down physically.





Your kindness and support would mean a lot to this family as they navigate these challenges. Any contribution, no matter the size, can make a positive difference. Thank you and God Bless.