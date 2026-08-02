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Relief and Dignity for Our Homeless Community

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMEAGAN KELLY

Relief and Dignity for Our Homeless Community

Help Restore Dignity: Support Our Local Homeless Community

Right here in our own community, people are struggling to survive—sleeping outside, going days without proper meals, and facing conditions most of us would never tolerate for even a single night.

This isn’t a distant problem. It’s happening on our streets, in front of our stores, and in the same neighborhoods we call home.

I’ve witnessed something that’s hard to ignore—people who are already struggling being treated like they don’t matter. Being watched, dismissed, talked down to, or pushed away as if their situation makes them less human. Many of them make purchases when they can. Many try to stay respectful. And still, they’re made to feel like they don’t belong anywhere.

In one particularly upsetting instance, a local business made the decision to remove a bench from directly in front of their store after an elderly, disabled homeless man had been sitting there to rest. Instead of offering compassion or understanding, the solution was to take away the only place he had nearby to sit down safely. It was a small act on the surface, but it spoke volumes about how easily dignity can be stripped away from someone who is already vulnerable.

No one deserves to feel worthless simply because they’re going through a hard time.

Some of these individuals are elderly, disabled, or people who once had stability—jobs, homes, families. Now, they’re fighting just to make it through the day.

This fundraiser is about more than temporary relief—it’s about restoring basic human dignity.

What Your Support Will Provide:

Warm meals and clean drinking water

Hygiene kits (soap, toothpaste, feminine products, etc.)

Blankets, clothing, and weather protection

Assistance accessing local resources and services

Emergency support for those in crisis situations

Every dollar goes directly toward helping real people in our community—not a large organization, not overhead costs—just direct, meaningful support where it’s needed most.


No one should be treated as invisible. No one should be made to feel like they are less than human. This is about stepping up as a community and doing what systems sometimes fail to do—help people and remind them they matter.

Donate any amount—every bit counts

Share this campaign to spread awareness

Reach out if you want to contribute supplies

If you’ve ever wondered what you could do to make a real difference—this is it.

Let’s take care of our own.

I've met people in my local homeless community, and I've listened to their stories. None of them are happy with their situation, and the truth is there are no resources being offered to them. They all feel hopeless.


I know what it's like to face impossible circumstances. That experience changed how I see people struggling on the streets.


I can't save the world, but I can try my best to save my community.


Thank you for standing with me and with the people in my community who deserve dignity and relief.

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