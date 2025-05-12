A New Chapter for a Young Family in Crisis

Raised:
USD $130
Campaign funds will be received by Krystal Dufek
We are helping a family who were hours away from homelessness. Mom & dad are 20 & they have a baby just over a year old. They both lost their jobs when the baby was born due to missing too much work. The baby was unexpected and they struggled to get back on their feet. They were living with grandma but sadly the house burned down 3 months ago. Dad lost his sister tragically after that. Last week their car broke down. We are having the car towed next week. It needs a new fuel pump and that is the purpose of the fundraiser. If unable to donate money they could also use:
Mom: pants size 11/L, shirts L/XL, shoes size 7, bras 38DD/ 1 XL, underwear M/L, socks
Dad: pants size 28/30, shirts M/L, shoes size 11.5, underwear M, socks L
Baby: 18-24 months clothes & pj's, size 4 diapers (LUVS preferred), wipes
Any help at all would be greatly appreciated to help these 2 get back on their feet 💕 Please share the fundraiser if unable to donate.
Hope this helps!
May 12th, 2025
First, thank you to our first 2 donors Bryce & Rick!! You guys are the best 💕
Waiting on a social worker to call today. Parents have turned in job apps & have interviews lined up. Car situation is being worked on. Baby girl is a cutie 💓 Again, if you're cleaning out your closets and have anything below please reach out. They lost everything in the house fire. If you can help that's awesome but if not we'll hit up the salvation army or Goodwill this week. Please share. Prayers also welcome! 🙏
