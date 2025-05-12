A New Chapter for a Young Family in Crisis

We are helping a family who were hours away from homelessness. Mom & dad are 20 & they have a baby just over a year old. They both lost their jobs when the baby was born due to missing too much work. The baby was unexpected and they struggled to get back on their feet. They were living with grandma but sadly the house burned down 3 months ago. Dad lost his sister tragically after that. Last week their car broke down. We are having the car towed next week. It needs a new fuel pump and that is the purpose of the fundraiser. If unable to donate money they could also use:

Mom: pants size 11/L, shirts L/XL, shoes size 7, bras 38DD/ 1 XL, underwear M/L, socks

Dad: pants size 28/30, shirts M/L, shoes size 11.5, underwear M, socks L

Baby: 18-24 months clothes & pj's, size 4 diapers (LUVS preferred), wipes

Any help at all would be greatly appreciated to help these 2 get back on their feet 💕 Please share the fundraiser if unable to donate.