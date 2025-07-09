Regaining Independence

Hi everyone,





A few years ago, my life changed in an instant after a tragic accident that left me paralyzed from the waist down. Since then, I’ve been through more than I ever imagined—surgeries, illness, an abundance of hospital stays, frustrations, and victories. I’ve had to relearn how to live in a body that works differently now, and through it all, I’ve kept pushing forward.





One of the things that’s helped me most through this journey is my job. It gives me purpose, independence, and a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, I’m now facing the possibility of losing it if I can’t return to work safely. Right now, my body isn’t ready in the way it needs to be, and I completely understand that—but I truly love my job and I don’t want to lose it.





I’ve been researching electric standing wheelchairs, which would allow me to safely stand, relieve pressure, and make returning to work possible. These chairs are life-changing, but they start at around $10,000. I’ve explored every option available to me, including insurance. Unfortunately, they aren’t willing to assist with this—something many of us know all too well how difficult and frustrating that can be. I am also in need of a new vehicle (wheelchair accessible van) that would allow me to roll straight in rather than taking my wheelchair apart. The process of getting in and out of my current vehicle causes me more medical issues that I can't avoid unless I don't drive, which would also not allow me to return to work.





As hard as it is for me to ask, I’m reaching out for help. Any donation—no matter how small—would go directly toward helping me regain my independence and keep the job I’ve worked so hard to hold onto. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this means just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for believing in me. Any little bit truly helps more than you know.