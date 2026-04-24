Redemption

Hello,

I am writing to you today with an open heart and a humble spirit. Life has thrown a very hard test my way. I am dealing with deep financial debt that makes it hard to move forward.

Over the last few years, I faced ovarian cancer, medical bills, my sister’s breast cancer and loss of her job. I tried my best to keep up. Sadly, the bills grew too large, and the interest pushed me under.

I want a fresh start. I want to build a safe and stable life for my future. To do this, I need to clear a total debt of $80,000.

I am working hard to fix this. I have joined one of those consolidation loan programs in hopes of getting out from under. I’ve managed to negotiate with two of my creditors so far. If you can help me with a gift of any size, it will go straight toward paying off this debt.

If you cannot give money, I understand completely. You can still help by sharing my story or keeping me in your thoughts.

Thank you so much for reading this and for caring about me.

With deep thanks,

Kimberley