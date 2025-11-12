Recovery on the Road: Starting Our Trucking

We are two recovering addicts who have spent a combined 30 years in institutions due to our substance abuse. Now we want to start an owner operator hotshot trucking operation so we can travel the United States and spread the message of recovery.





This fundraiser will help us get the equipment, licensing, and initial operating costs we need to launch our trucking business. As we build this venture, we'll be able to share our story with others struggling with addiction, showing them that recovery is possible and that life can move forward.





Your support would mean so much to us as we take this step toward independence and purpose. Thank you for standing with us.