Recovery and Family Support After Surgery

I'm raising funds to help me recover from recent surgery and support my family during this time. I'm facing urgent financial obligations that have become difficult to manage, and your support will help me regain stability and continue providing for my family.





I'm committed to rebuilding my life with honesty, hard work, and faith. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to give, I would be grateful if you could share my fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.