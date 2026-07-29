Recovery and Family Stability After Surgery

My name is Ogunlola Kehinde Adebayo. I'm a husband, father, and hardworking Nigerian, and I'm raising money to help my family through a difficult season.





Recently, I had surgery, and my recovery has brought overwhelming medical expenses and urgent financial obligations that have become difficult to manage. While I heal, I'm facing costs I cannot cover alone, and I'm worried about keeping my job and providing for my family during this time.





My goal is simple: recover fully, protect my family, keep my job, and rebuild our future with honesty and faith. This difficult season has drawn me closer to God. I believe He is using this experience to strengthen my faith and remind me that hope is never lost.





Every father hopes to leave his child a legacy of faith, hope, and a brighter future. Your donation, of any amount, or even sharing this fundraiser would mean more than words can express. Every act of kindness brings my family one step closer to stability and a fresh start.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and keep my family in your prayers.





May God richly bless you