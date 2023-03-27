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Reclaim My Body: Male Reconstructive Surgery

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRayna Unruh

Reclaim My Body: Male Reconstructive Surgery

Hello,

My name is Rayna and I am reaching out to the world today because I am on a deeply personal journey to reclaim my body and my life.

A few years ago, I began a transition path that I ultimately realized was completely wrong for me. It takes a lot of vulnerability to admit when you have made a choice that led you away from who you truly are, but over a year ago, I made the definitive decision to stop all estrogen treatments. Since then, I have been working closely with medical professionals on testosterone gel therapy to successfully restore my natural male hormonal baseline.

While my health and hormones are now stable, my body still bears the physical changes of a path I should have never taken. I want nothing more than to feel like myself again and have my male body back.

To achieve full physical restoration, I need to undergo male reconstructive surgery, specifically for silicone testicular implants and an aesthetic implant sleeve. Because these procedures are highly specialized and considered reconstructive/cosmetic, they are not covered by standard insurance and require significant out-of-pocket costs.

I do not have a family network or a close circle of friends to lean on for financial support or to help spread the word. I am standing on my own two feet, doing everything I can to rebuild my life, but I cannot cover the massive cost of these surgeries by myself.

I am turning to the kindness of the wider world, online communities, and mutual aid donors. Any contribution—no matter how small—will go directly toward my surgical consultations, implant costs, hospital fees, airfare, and hotel lodging during my recovery. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my link to spaces that support body autonomy and medical restoration would mean the world to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for your empathy, and for helping me finally get back to being me.

#MedicalRestoration #DetransAid #BodyAutonomy #ReconstructiveSurgery #MutualAid

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