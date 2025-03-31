Rebuilding Our Lives After the Bangkok Earthquake

Hey Everyone!

We were so excited to start our new life in Bangkok when we moved into our new condo in January. But, everything changed on March 28th when the aftershocks of a devastating earthquake hit the city. Our home, which we had just started to settle into, was badly damaged, and we can't live there anymore.

During the earthquake, we ran down 28 flights of stairs to evacuate our building. We were allowed to renter six hours later, climbing back up 28 flights and down again with what we could carry. This was terrifying and has really affected my wife’s health. She now has bronchitis and is struggling to breathe because of it.

Since then, we've been staying in a hotel, eating takeout, and trying to save what we can from our damaged condo. Thankfully, we saved most of our things, but we did lose some, and the emotional strain of this experience has been overwhelming.

We've decided to leave Bangkok for a bit and go to Pattaya to focus on our mental health and recovery. But we need to find a new place to live, and it's going to be hard. Our landlord won't return our two-month rent deposit for at least 30 days, which puts us in a difficult financial situation.

That's why we're asking for your help. Your donations will help us get a new lease, pay for essential living expenses, and cover my wife’s medical care as she recovers. Every little bit counts and will help us get back on our feet.

We are grateful for the love and support we have received from all of you during this trying time. Your generosity will not only help us find a new home but also provide us with the hope and strength we need to move forward.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. We appreciate any help you can offer, and we promise to keep you updated on our progress.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Carlette & Annice