Rebuilding Hope for Fay

Ferehiwot (Fay) was adopted in 2014 from Ethiopia. Four years later due to adoption challenges, she entered a three-year program with FaMBET (Forever Family Mission for Business and Entrepreneurial Training), a ministry of Love Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to their website, FaMBET was “a Christ-centered, whole-life approach to discovering, developing and empowering our ‘aged out.’” To young adults entering the program from foster care or disrupted adoption, FaMBET promised home ownership, job placement, and a car upon completion. Love Church held multiple fundraisers and galas and received donors’ funds designated toward this end. After three years, Fay successfully completed all the program requirements and graduated in 2021, but these promises were not honored.

After graduation, Fay was given a lot purchased by Love Church valued at $6,000 and was told she would need to raise the funds to build the home she was promised. She spent the next three years investing her own time and money and raising financial support from family and friends, nearly completing the project while working multiple jobs and attending school. Countless hours of volunteer labor and tens of thousands of dollars in donated funds and material went into the construction of her new home.

Fay attempted multiple times to request the deed to the house, so she could secure a loan to finish construction; however, each time, she was rebuffed by the church, who still owned the property. By fall of 2024, her home was nearing completion and was almost ready for inspection to obtain an occupancy permit.

In November 2024, the construction lock was broken, and Love Church installed their own lock on the house along with a “No Trespassing” sign. Tragically, in February 2025, Fay was made aware that the church had sold the lot for profit and had begun tearing down her home without warning. By March 20th, the house was completely torn down to the foundation, and all materials that had been donated or purchased with donors’ funds had been removed or destroyed.

After pouring her heart, savings, and hard work into building her home alongside friends and volunteers, Fay is heartbroken as she deals with this great injustice. She is pursuing legal measures, but there is no certainty of financial compensation. We would like to give Fay a new start by helping her rebuild her life and find a new place to call home as well as help her with other expenses she incurs in the process. Your support—through prayers, donations, or sharing this campaign—will be the hands and feet of Jesus to her. Thank you for showing her Christ's love through your generosity!

“Defend the weak and the fatherless. Uphold the cause of the poor and oppressed.” –Psalm 82:3-4



