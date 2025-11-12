Rebuilding with Reliable Transportation

Asking for help has never been easy for me. After a difficult financial season that led to bankruptcy and the loss of my vehicle, I've been working hard to rebuild. But not having reliable transportation has made that journey even harder.





I'm now stepping outside my comfort zone and asking for help raising money toward a reliable vehicle. More than a car, this represents stability, independence, and an opportunity for a fresh start for me and my family.





I've chosen to remain anonymous because sharing personal details makes me feel vulnerable. I'm not ashamed, I'm simply learning to accept help and trust God with the how. Your support would mean so much as I work toward rebuilding my life. Thank you for standing with me.





If you feel led to give, any amount is a blessing. If you can’t, a prayer or share means just as much.





I’m taking a step of faith and trusting God with the rest. 🙏🏽🩷



