Rebuilding Our Family Home After Hurricane Lala

Aloha. After five years of building our life in Hawaii, Hurricane Lala changed everything for our family. My wife, Nadya, and I are raising our three small children here, and when the storm hit our subdivision in Ocean View, powerful winds tore through our property. Our family yurt collapsed after enduring a full day of extreme gusts.





That yurt was much more than a structure to us. It held our kitchen, our children's school room, and many of the belongings we depended on every day. When it fell, we lost not just a building, but an important part of the space where our family lived, learned, and functioned together.





We are not homeless, we do have another functional structure on our property. What we need is practical support to begin rebuilding on the foundation where the yurt once stood. The foundation is still good, and with help, we can restore this essential part of our home.





Your support would mean so much to our family as we rebuild.