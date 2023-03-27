Rebuilding life and stability/Unexpected Loss

My name is Tiffany Franklin, and I'm asking for help as I rebuild after an unexpected loss of housing. In a very short time, my life was turned upside down. I became homeless, lost my belongings, and have been trying to figure out how to move forward while carrying so much at once.





On top of that, my boyfriend is incarcerated for the next two years, and the support I once hoped to lean on is not there. Aside from my children, I have been feeling deeply alone through all of this. It is hard to put into words how heavy this season has been, but I am doing my best to keep going and hold on to hope.





Right now, I am trying to get back into a stable place to live and cover the basic costs that come with starting over. The funds will help with a deposit, turning on utilities, getting water connected, and staying afloat through the first month while I get settled. This support would mean so much at a time when everything has felt uncertain. Thank you for standing with me.