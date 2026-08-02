Rebuilding Home for Me and Mike Jr.

I'm a woman veteran raising my young child. and I'm rebuilding after surviving domestic. violence. Confidence and strength were no match for the horror i let love send me through. Never could have paid me to think id be a survivor. It starts off great and then little by little the negativity, gaslighting, mental abuse, isolation and then physical abuse takes shape so slow the progression didnt register untill i couldnt look in the mirror and recognize myself. Having my son later in life at 38 is what gave me strength to leave and walk away with only l what we had on. I knew i couldnt give my son a life with any abuse or its effects so starting over with nothing and not being scared to ask for the help needed covering the essentials, housing, daycare, bills, and transportation, as I work to get us safe, stable and healthy again was what i have to. Praying God sees us through.





Your support would mean so much to me and Mike Jr. as we move forward. Thank you for standing with us.