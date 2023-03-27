Rebuilding from Nothing at 56

I'm 56 years old and rebuilding from nothing after leaving a 25-year marriage. I was homeless for about 18 months, and I'm now trying to get back on my feet. I receive a disability check of $994 a month, which doesn't stretch far enough to cover the basics I need.





Right now, my biggest need is a car. A car would change everything for me.





I'm also working on securing stable housing. Between the car and keeping an apartment, I'm stretched thin, and I'm asking for help to make both possible.





I'm really trying. If you can't give money, your prayers mean everything. Thank you for standing with me.