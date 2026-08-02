Rebuilding for My Family's Future

The last three years have been incredibly my family. Health issues caused me to miss numerous months of work, with several ICU stays that took everything out of us. We've also been through a custody battle for my two sons, which we won, but it's been taxing on all of us.





Right now, we're trying to rebuild and catch up. My oldest son is dealing with PTSD and bipolar disorder and needs access to services to help him. My wife, my boys, and I are behind on bills that have piled up during this time. We also need a reliable vehicle so I can get to work and to medical appointments for myself and my family.





I work hard to provide for my sons and my wife. What we need is a level playing field to get back on solid ground. With your support, we can afford the services my son needs, catch up on what we owe, get reliable transportation, and give my boys the stability and peace they deserve while they're still young. Thank you for standing with us.