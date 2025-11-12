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Rebuilding Faith & Family: Restoring Stability for

Goal$350,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJosh Dalton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Dalton

Rebuilding Faith & Family: Restoring Stability for

Our Story: Rebuilding from the Ground Up:

A Journey of Missteps, Pride, and Seeking Grace


Eight years ago, our family made a major move to Bentonville, Arkansas, to support my wife’s career. Leaving behind my career as a college football coach was hard, and in transparency, I let pride and bitterness get the better of me. Instead of humbling myself to take the work available right away, I isolated myself.

When the pandemic hit, that isolation led to fear-driven, aggressive financial decisions. I took ill-advised business risks and trusted poor investment advice without walking in wisdom or consulting God. The result has been a crushing financial burden on our family:

  1. $50,000 in high-interest credit card debt
  2. $135,000 in a second mortgage
  3. $190,000 in remaining business loan obligations

My lack of humility created this storm, and the weight of it has fallen heavily on my wife and children. I am step-by-step surrendering this mess to God, seeking forgiveness, and working to restore my marriage and protect my family's future.


My primary goal right now is to eliminate the stress, pain, and financial vulnerability this has placed on my wife and kids.

While I am taking full personal responsibility for rebuilding our life and income, clearing this mountain of debt will give our family the fresh start needed to heal. Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward paying off these specific obligations:

  1. Eliminating high-interest credit card debt to stop compounding penalties.
  2. Securing our home by clearing the second mortgage.
  3. Settling the remaining business loan debts to fully remove this burden from our lives.


To ensure complete accountability and peace of mind for everyone supporting our family, my wife is established as the sole, direct beneficiary of this GiveSendGo campaign.

  1. 100% of all gifts go directly to an individual bank account (not Joint) under her name.
  2. I have zero access to or control over these funds.
  3. She alone will manage payouts directly to the lenders to clear these debts.
  4. Pray for Our Family: Pray for healing in our marriage, peace for our children, and wisdom as we rebuild our lives with God at the center.
  5. Give as You Feel Led: Any gift, no matter the size, helps lift this heavy load off my wife's shoulders.
  6. Share Our Story: Sharing this campaign with your church, network, or community helps extend our reach.

Thank you for your grace, your prayers, and your support as we walk down this path of restoration.


BE THE REASON WE GET THROUGH THIS DARK SEASON

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