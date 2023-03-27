Rebuilding: Car and License to Move Forward

I'm 56 years old and have been working toward stability after years of struggle. I spent 25 years in a mentally abusive marriage, and I'm now taking steps to rebuild my life. I'm applying for housing assistance, and to qualify, I need reliable transportation. The funds I'm raising will help me cover the cost of a car and getting my driver's license. With your support, I can take this important step toward independence and a fresh start. Thank you for standing with me.