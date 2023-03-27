Rebuilding and Helping Others This Season

It's been a journey. But, it has been a teachable Journey. I've lost businesses and millions, but here I am, standing strong by the mercy of God, finding a new path and believing in the fighter in me. This fundraiser is about taking care of myself and my son, creating a better life for us, and helping my family through what we're facing.





This December, I'm drawn to a project to attend to the needy, but I don't have the resources to do it all right now. Your support would help me stabilize my own situation to enable me show up for this people.





Thank you for standing with me. God bless you.