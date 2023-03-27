Rebuilding After Trauma and Ongoing Crises

Years ago, Lauren K. Wolfe faced a high-risk pregnancy, severe health challenges, and profound anxiety with very little consistent support. She fought fiercely for her son's life and documented that raw, beautiful, and terrifying journey in her book, Fletcher Was Here. She went on to raise her children as a single mother after her former husband disappeared and died by suicide.





Her life has been defined by choosing hope, fighting for family, and stepping up for her children against impossible odds.





This year, Lauren's family has been blindsided by three emergency surgeries, including a grueling five-day hospital stay for Lauren herself. The physical toll, emotional weight, and staggering financial burden have left this resilient family in crisis.





Lauren has always fought for her children. Now we're asking for help. Your support would mean so much as she recovers and her family navigates this season of urgent medical, mental distress and financial need.