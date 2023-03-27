Rebuilding After Renter theft and Property Damage

I'm raising money to repair my home and replace belongings after a difficult legal situation.





For over two years, I was unable to live in my own home due to a restraining order filed by a renter. During that time, I lived in my car while continuing to make mortgage payments and fighting the court case. I saved every penny I could, and after spending nearly $15,000 on an eviction attorney, I was finally able to legally evict the tenant.





When they moved out, they took nearly everything I owned, my furniture, appliances, bed, dresser, TV, tools, car parts, and my children's toys, beds, clothes, bicycles, and motorcycles. They also stole things that can't be replaced: family mementos and my grandparents' ashes. Beyond what was taken, they caused over $60,000 in damage to the interior and exterior of the home.

My insurance company denied my claim to help cover damages after 17 years of on-time payments and one other claim due to wind damage to my roof they used the items that I had claimed as damaged for a reason to drop coverage and not help to repair any damages or replace any items.





I'm now working to repair the property and replace what was lost so my family can finally move back in and begin to rebuild. Your support would mean so much as we move forward.