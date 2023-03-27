Rebuilding After Domestic Violence

Domestic violence took the life I worked so hard for and nearly cost me my life. I'm rebuilding from the ground up.





Right now, I'm living with my 76-year-old mother, who is financially supporting me. I need to stand on my own feet again.





The funds will help me secure a safe place to live, get the equipment I need to start my hauling business again, and support me through this transition. Your support would mean so much as I work to rebuild. I SURVIVED. But surviving was only the beginning.





On February 11, 2023, I almost lost my life at the hands of someone I once trusted. I walked away from that nightmare alive, but I didn't walk away unchanged.





I lost the middle finger on my right hand.





But I also lost something else—the ability to work the way I used to and the independence I had worked so hard to build.





Since my injury, I have applied for job after job, only to be turned down. I've tried to find a way to support myself and move forward, but my hand has made many jobs difficult, and I feel like employers see my injury before they see me.





I don't want a handout. I want a way forward.





For more than three years, I've been trying to rebuild my life after domestic violence. I've tried to do it on my own. I've tried to work. I've tried to survive. I've tried to keep going even when I didn't know how I was going to make it through.





There were times when I didn't feel safe being alone with my abuser. I stayed with my mom because I needed somewhere I could feel safe. I lost my home, my stability, and so much of the life I had worked to build.





And now I'm at a point where I have to ask for help.





My goal is $45,000—not so I can live a life of luxury, but so I can finally have a chance to become independent again.





The money raised will help me:





🚚 Purchase a reliable truck and trailer capable of handling heavy payloads and give me an opportunity to create my own source of income.





🏠 Secure a place of my own where I can finally have safety, stability, and peace.





🚗 Cover transportation, insurance, registration, and other necessities involved in getting established again.





🧾 Help with basic living expenses while I work toward becoming financially stable.





❤️ Have an emergency cushion so one unexpected setback doesn't take everything away again.





I've spent more than three years trying to prove that I can do this on my own.





But sometimes strength isn't refusing help.





Sometimes strength is admitting that you need a hand up.





I'm asking for the opportunity to work again, provide for myself, have a safe place to call home, and build a future that isn't defined by what someone did to me.





I survived the worst day of my life.





Now I want the chance to build the best years of my life.





If you can donate, even $10, $20, or $50, please know that your contribution is helping me take another step toward independence.





And if you can't donate, please share my fundraiser. A share costs nothing, but it could put my story in front of the person who can help change my life.





I don't want people to look at me and see what I lost.





I want them to see what I can still become.





February 11, 2023 changed my life.





It does not get to decide how my story ends. ❤️