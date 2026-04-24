Rebuilding A Mother’s Fight for Her Daughters

My name is Rita Barnett, and I'm reaching out to my Christian brothers and sisters because my family is facing a difficult season.





Through circumstances beyond my control, I lost the career I worked so hard to build. I feel like I was robbed of years of hard work, stability, and the ability to provide for my two daughters the way I always have. But I refuse to stay down. I believe God has a purpose for my life, and I'm determined to keep moving forward.





I'm not asking for a handout, I'm asking for a helping hand while I work to rebuild. The funds raised will help keep a roof over our heads, put food on the table, and cover basic necessities while I search for my next opportunity.





My daughters deserve stability, and I'm going to continue doing everything I can to give them that. Your support would mean so much to our family during this season. Thank you for standing with us.