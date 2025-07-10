Disaster Relief for Hunt Community

🌟 **Remembering Hunt Together**

In the heart of Central Texas, our beloved community of Hunt was struck by devastating floods on July 4th. It's a moment that shook us to our core, but it also brought out the best in people—just as my grandfather Doc McCubbin had done for over five decades. 🌾💔

My grandfather had lived here since '68, owning the local pecan farm and watching this community grow from farmland into something beautiful. But when the flood hit, we were reminded of our vulnerability and strength all at once. It's a sight that no one should see—homes filled with water, memories washed away in an instant. 🙏

That’s why I started this crowdfunding campaign: to help rebuild not just homes but spirits too. We want to gather supplies and provide direct support through gift cards for those directly affected by the flood. It's about giving back what we have been given—love, care, and a strong community spirit that has stood tall in times of need. 💪🏠

We’re aiming to raise $40,000 to ensure every family gets the support they need. Every dollar counts, whether it's your last twenty or just spare change you can spare for someone else's future. Your contribution isn't just about money; it's a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and hope in the face of adversity. 🙏💕

My grandfather, Doc was known throughout Hunt—a pillar in every sense of the word, always lending a hand without asking for anything in return. It’s that same spirit I see now amongst those affected by this disaster: neighbors helping neighbors, rebuilding bit by bit with hearts full of resilience and love. 💖

I can't promise it will be easy, but together we can ensure the people of Hunt know they are not alone—that their community stands behind them, stronger than ever before. Your support is crucial in making that happen. Whether you donate or share this campaign with others, every bit helps light up a path towards recovery for those who have lost so much. 🌈

Let’s come together to rebuild not just houses but the heart of the community—one gift card and one kind word at a time. Your support is more than financial; it's about standing with those in need, saying loud and clear: "We remember Hunt... as we work towards its bright future." 🌟

---

If you're moved by this story of rebuilding with heart, please consider sharing or donating to help us reach our goal. Every dollar makes a difference! Together, let’s show the world how resilient and loving our community can be. 💜 #RememberingHuntTogether