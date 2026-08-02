Rebuild Our Lives on dry land after flooding

In April 2025, our home in Fort Ritner, Indiana was hit with major flooding. My son and I have been working to recover, but we've faced a difficult road.





I'm 61 and on disability, and I'm not able to do major maintenance on our home. My son is 27 and works every day at a factory, doing his best to help while managing my health issues. We only have each other, we've lost family on both sides, and his dad passed away in December 2014.





When we reached out for disaster relief, we learned that because our small town of 70 people lost its post office in 2006, we were given Bedford addresses instead. That meant officials said there was no disaster in Bedford, and we couldn't receive any help from FEMA or nonprofit organizations.





We're raising funds to help us rebuild and get a home that is clean and on land of dry condition. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to move forward and transition to moving. Thank you for standing with us.