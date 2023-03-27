Rebuild Our Family Shop in Gaza & Restore Hope

English Version

Hello everyone,

We are a family from Gaza 🍉who lost our only source of income after our shop was completely destroyed. This business was our sole means of providing food and daily necessities for our family.

We are reaching out to ask for your generous support to help us rebuild, re-equip, and reopen our shop so we can stand on our feet again.

How your donations will be used:

Purchasing commercial refrigerators/coolers to replace the destroyed ones.

Installing new shelving units and display racks to organize inventory.

Stocking basic goods and essential products to restart business.

Repairing structural damage and cleaning up the space.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to restoring our livelihood. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your network means the world to us.

Thank you so much for your support and kindness!