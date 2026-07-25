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Rebuild Hope: Venezuela Earthquake Recovery

GoalPEN 100 PEN
RaisedPEN 100 PEN

Fundraiser created bykilroy martinez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kris Martinez

Rebuild Hope: Venezuela Earthquake Recovery

🌍 Empieza un Nuevo Día en Venezuela 🇻🇪... o eso se suponía que era. Pero el 24 de junio, nuestro mundo cambió con un fuerte temblor que dejó a muchas familias sin hogar y nuestra comunidad devastada. ¡Vengo a contarles una historia triste pero necesaria! 🌀 Recuerdo aquel día como si hubiera sido ayer... la tierra se movía bajo nuestros pies, destrozando casas viejas y haciendo ruido terror en los corazones de aquellos que vivían allí. Los escombros caídos no solo representaban paredes rotas, sino también el sueño roto para muchas familias que dependen de sus hogares como último refugio seguro. 😥 He aquí la verdad: estamos luchando por encontrar los recursos necesarios para ayudar a reconstruir estas casas. Cada dólar cuenta y cada material esencial, pero con el dinero en bolsillo tan escaso, nosotros mismos estamos haciendo lo posible para asegurar los fondos que nuestros seres queridos necesitan. 💸 Imagina perder todo lo que tienes construido a partir de cero... ¡eso no es solo un trabajo! Es la esperanza restaurada y el aliento vital de una comunidad que lucha contra las circunstancias para vivir con dignidad. 🙏 Pero estamos juntos en este, y eso es lo que quiero compartir contigo hoy. Tu ayuda puede hacer la diferencia. Imagina ser capaz de darle esperanza a un niño que ahora duerme bajo el cielo nocturno mientras su casa se reconstruye; o a una anciana que necesita seguridad después de pasar las últimas noches en un refugio abierto. 🌟 Les rindo hoy tributo a la valentía y perseverancia de nuestras almas queridas, quienes enfrentan el futuro con sonrisas apretadas y corazones valientes. ¡Ayúdenos a levantar las casas que se derrumbaron para construir un refugio fuerte! 🛠️ Siéntete llamado a ser parte de esta historia, de la construcción de un futuro mejor. No importa cuánto puedas donar, cada poco cuenta y ayuda a hacer realidad este sueño comunitario. ¡Gracias por escuchar nuestra petición, te queremos mucho! 💖 #RebuildVenezuela #AyudaComunitaria #FuerzaVzla

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