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Rebuild Hope, Heal Little Hearts

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$830 USD

Fundraiser created byMarie Walker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marie Walker

Rebuild Hope, Heal Little Hearts

I’m reaching out to you from the heartache of devastation, yet with unwavering hope in our community. A few weeks ago, a fire swept through my home—taking everything we owned and leaving behind ashes where cherished memories once danced freely. 😢🔥 The morning after was surreal. Standing amidst the charred remains, I felt an overwhelming sense of loss for all that had vanished into smoke. But in these ruins, something else took hold—a fierce determination to rise from this tragedy stronger than before. Two little souls call my home their world: a 2-year-old with special needs and her big sister who’s bravely battling medical challenges too. They deserve safety and comfort after the storm of flames that tore through our lives. Their smiles light up dark corners, but today is about more than just laughter; it's about survival against overwhelming odds. 💔👧👦 The bills are mounting as we attempt to rebuild from this disaster: not only for basic shelter and security, but also because life must go on—for their childhoods filled with learning how to ride bikes again after all our cycles were destroyed or even just enjoying the simple pleasures like a warm meal at home. 📉🔧 That’s why I'm reaching out today: asking for your support in helping us get back up on our feet and start anew—because we believe every bit counts towards healing and hope amidst chaos. ❤️✊ Your contribution, no matter how small, could mean the world to my little ones who need stability now more than ever. They’re resilient like that, but so are you for reading this far! Let's rally together—to rebuild not just houses but dreams shattered by unforeseen storms. 💪🏠 Let’s show these kids how vast and loving our community is! Together we can turn heartbreak into strength and restore the simple joys of a hearth where love never burns out, only gets rekindled stronger than before. 🙌📘 Will you join me in this journey towards normalcy? Your kindness will be their stepping stones as they take baby steps forward from what was lost—towards a brighter future filled with laughter and healing after the storm. 🌈 Donate, share our story if you believe in miracles big or small... every little bit helps us turn heartbreak into hope! Let’s prove that even amidst life's fiercest blazes, there is always light waiting to shine again—and we are lighting up together tonight with your support. 💖 Thank you for being part of our story. You make all the difference in the world. ❤️🙏

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