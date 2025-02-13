Rebuilding Earthquake Damaged Hatay Churches

Dear believers and compassionate friends,





The earthquake in Hatay has inflicted significant damage on our churches, which have upheld Christian heritage for centuries. Restoring these sacred sites is a powerful expression of our communal solidarity and shared faith. Through this fundraising campaign, we aim to rebuild the structures of the earthquake-damaged churches, address essential infrastructure needs, and continue providing spiritual support to the local Christian community.





With your prayers and contributions, we can reopen the doors of these damaged churches, preserve Hatay’s ancient Christian legacy, and pass on our faith to future generations. We extend our heartfelt thanks for any assistance you can offer, and we invite you to be a part of this sacred mission.