Funding Romania Mission Trip

Hello, friends and family! I am heading to Romania over spring break with Hope Partners to do community outreach and serve at the Hope Centers in Babadag and Siminoc. At the centers, we will organize and run games, crafts, and Bible stories for the kids. Through these activities, we can show these kids God's love and help introduce them to Him. For more information on Hope Partners and the Hope Centers, you can check out this link: https://hopepartners.org/hope-centers/romania/. In our community outreach, we will have the chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus and hand out boxes of Hope with supplies in them. On this trip, we will get to serve people for the glory of God and share all about Him and how He has worked in our lives and the lives of the people around us. To make this trip possible, I am raising funds to cover expenses like transportation, accommodations, and supplies. I would appreciate any prayers for the Lord to work through my team and me, and for us to travel safely. Thank you so much for considering funding my mission!