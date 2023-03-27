Rebecca's Cancer Treatment and Living Expenses

We are raising money for our friend Rebecca, a Christian single mother and widow living in Oslo, Norway. She's been fighting stage 2 breast cancer just over 1 year and facing the costs of treatment without financial help or insurance. As an unemployed single parent, she's struggling to cover both her cancer care and basic living expenses for herself and her 16 year old son, Ethen.





Rebecca has shown incredible strength through these past six years since losing her husband, and now she needs support to get through this health crisis. If you are willing to help this Christian sister who is navigating life as a widow it would make a huge difference





Thank you for standing with Rebecca and her son.